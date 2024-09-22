Deputies shoot man armed with knife in Washtenaw County, sheriff says

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Deputies shot a 22-year-old man allegedly armed with a knife in Washtenaw County Saturday night.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a significant crash in Superior Township, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. While responding, authorities got reports of a passenger in a vehicle who had stabbed the driver and attempted to assault witnesses at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived and encountered the man of Ypsilanti, armed with a knife. The sheriff's office says deputies shot the man in order to subdue him.

It's unknown how many deputies shot at the man or how many shots were fired.

Authorities say deputies provided medical assistance to the man after he was shot. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, sustained multiple stab wounds and was also treated for her injuries at the hospital, the sheriff's office says.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.

Geddes Road near Woodlands Drive is temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation.