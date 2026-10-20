Oakland County investigating vehicle crash, subsequent shooting, in Pontiac

Deputies are seeking information from the public about a shooting and vehicle crash in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it received a report at about 1:37 a.m. on Sunday about a crash in the 700 block of East Beverly Avenue, with shots fired afterward.

Witnesses told deputies that a tan sedan rear-ended a white sedan near the intersection of East Beverly Avenue and Arlene Street, which is near Pontiac High School. After the crash, a man got out of the white car, approached the driver's side of the tan car, and fired multiple gunshots into the ground while standing outside of the vehicles.

Both cars then sped off westbound on East Beverly Avenue toward Joslyn Avenue.

Deputies responding to the scene found 10 spent 9 mm shell casings and one live round of ammunition. Vehicle debris was also located on the roadway. Investigators were also able to obtain security footage that showed part of the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the crash and shooting, including the identities of those involved or the location of either vehicle, contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.