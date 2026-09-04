Detroit man accused of stealing ambulance during medical emergency in Highland Park

A Detroit man is accused of stealing an ambulance outside a Highland Park apartment complex during a medical emergency.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 at an apartment complex in the 14200 block of Second Avenue.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that 48-year-old Eddie D. Carroll stole the ambulance while paramedics were aiding a patient inside the apartment building.

Police found Carroll a short while later near Grand River Avenue and Temple Street in Detroit and arrested him.

Carroll was arraigned on Sept. 4 in the 30th District Court on charges of one count of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and one count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Carroll is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 15.