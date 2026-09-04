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Detroit man accused of stealing ambulance during medical emergency in Highland Park

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Detroit man is accused of stealing an ambulance outside a Highland Park apartment complex during a medical emergency. 

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 at an apartment complex in the 14200 block of Second Avenue. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that 48-year-old Eddie D. Carroll stole the ambulance while paramedics were aiding a patient inside the apartment building. 

Police found Carroll a short while later near Grand River Avenue and Temple Street in Detroit and arrested him. 

Carroll was arraigned on Sept. 4 in the 30th District Court on charges of one count of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and one count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. He was given a $25,000 bond. 

Carroll is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 15. 

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