Coats, other winter gear distributed in partnership with Highland Park native, NFL player

(CBS NEWS DETROIT) - A Highland Park native and NFL linebacker partnered with a Detroit-based non-profit, giving out coats and other winter gear to local kids and families Saturday in Corktown.

Del'Shawn Phillips is a Cass Tech alumni who currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens. His foundation, along with the Mercy Education Project provided winter gear, food and toys to economically disadvantaged families.

"What I do, she does. She mimics everything I do, so hopefully these things I have her participating in and we're showing up to gives her the inspiration to do things when she gets older for others," Ericka Zachery, the mother of 8-year-old Dior Zachery said. Both, among many other families, were in attendance Saturday.

Dior left today not only with some pizza but also a brand-new pink jacket and gloves. Her mother said it's opportunities like this that are a good influence on her daughter and other kids, showing that it takes the community, to support the community.

"To me, it feels like they're showing how they really love us being here," Dior said.