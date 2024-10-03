Disease affecting deer population on the rise throughout Michigan, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says epizootic hemorrhagic disease cases are beginning to uptick and will likely result in higher deer mortality rates.

As October kicks off, archery season begins, and hunters may encounter dead deer. According to the DNR, a disease affecting the animal is having its worst outbreak in over 10 years.

"We don't see the levels of transmission we've been seeing this year very often," said DNR wildlife Chad Fedewa, acting deer specialist with the DNR wildlife division.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, which is on the rise statewide, mainly affects white-tailed deer. Eleven counties have confirmed cases, and at least 2,000 deer have contracted it, according to the DNR.

"When these deer contract the virus, they develop a high fever, so they seek water to cool down, and once they get the virus, they usually die within a few days," Fedewa said.

The disease occurs every year, but this year, its numbers have increased. Midge flies, which are typically found in wet areas, transmit the disease.

"The bulk of the reports are coming from isolated parts of a county," we're told.

Cases of the virus have been reported in southeast Michigan, but the DNR mainly sees cases in the southwestern portions.

Pets and wildlife aren't at risk and the disease isn't a threat to humans.

"It does not impact the quality of meat there's no human health concerns with EHD it only affects deer," Fedewa continued.