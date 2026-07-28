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Decomposed body found near Oakland County Circuit Court Building, sheriff says

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found outside the Oakland County Circuit Court Building in Pontiac. 

Authorities say human remains were found in a wooded area south of the court building around 10:07 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the body appears to be an adult man and is in an "advanced state of decomposition." 

Investigators say they found a patient identification bracelet on the body and are working to determine the medical facility that the bracelet originates from and to identify the body. 

An investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office says it will release additional information when it becomes available. 

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