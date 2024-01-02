Metro Detroit had its second least snowy December on record

(CBS DETROIT) - The warm weather Metro Detroit residents experienced this past December led to a new record.

Last month was the second least snowy December on record, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with only 0.1" of snow recorded.

This ties 2023 with December 2014 as the second least snowy December.

The average temperature throughout the month was about 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which made last month the third warmest December on record.

The NWS says Flint and Saginaw also had minimal snow this past December, with Flint recording 1.8" and Saginaw recording 2.1."

"Snowfall totals vary widely across SE MI, a trend observed across our other climate sites," according to the NWS. "Despite this, Flint and Saginaw both made the top 10 list for least snowy Decembers. Flint recorded its 5th least snowy December with 1.8", and Saginaw its 7th with 2.1"."

