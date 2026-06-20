Dearborn police to boost presence, set temporary youth curfew to keep residents safe around July Fourth

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, say they're boosting law enforcement presence and have set a temporary youth curfew to keep their residents safe around the Fourth of July.

The plans come following recent years of dangerous fireworks usage, including an incident last year that involved two girls suffering serious injuries, according to officials.

"As a community, we must ensure holiday activities do not result in tragic outcomes for local families, neighbors, and first responders," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a written statement.

On July 3 and July 4, anyone under 17 must be off the streets by 10 p.m. unless they're with an adult, according to officials.

"The City is explicitly asking parents to be responsible during the holiday period," police said in a news release. "Parents and guardians must know where their children are, who they are with, and what they are doing."

Officials said juveniles loitering or breaking the temporary curfew will be detained and brought to the police station, and parents may be issued citations.

Fireworks can only be ignited within the limits of a resident's property and the resulting debris and smoke must stay there, officials said. They can not be discharged on any public property.

People in Dearborn can only light fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. from June 29 through July 4, according to police, and violators will be fined and may face jail time.