Dearborn police warn residents of scammers distracting people to steal their jewelry

The Dearborn Police Department is warning residents of a "distraction theft scam" after suspects stole an elderly woman's bracelet.

Police say the woman was standing outside her home when a group in a car approached her. During the conversation, the individuals attempted to distract the woman by putting jewelry on her. During that time, the suspects took the woman's bracelet off her wrist without her knowing before taking off, according to police.

Police say the suspects were driving a 2024 dark-colored Mazda CX-90 with the Florida license plate 57AYPR.

Dearborn Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

"These scams often rely on distraction and confusion to steal valuables without the victim immediately realizing what has occurred. Please consider sharing this information with elderly family members, friends, and neighbors, as they are often targeted by these types of scams," police said.

Police urge people to follow these safety tips: