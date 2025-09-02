Dearborn mother catches alleged armed man on video stalking her home

A Dearborn mother is speaking out after a home security video captured a man who she believes was stalking her property armed with a handgun.

That woman, who lives on a quiet block in Dearborn, told CBS News Detroit she's been filled with anxiety since she captured that video on Aug. 22. She felt so much anxiety that she decided to arm herself to protect her family. It's a decision she never thought she would make.

"I have not been able to sleep. I'm up every single day, but like I said, I did get a gun, which did make me feel a little better, made me feel a little bit more safe," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

In the video, the woman alleges her home's security system alerted her to a man walking around her home and in her backyard with what appears to be a gun in his hand.

"It just terrified me. I called 911 immediately, and they came like 15 minutes later, but by that time, the man was gone," the woman said.

The Dearborn woman said what unnerved her the most was that it seemed like that man was specifically targeting her home, where she lives with her two children.

"The person driving parked at the end of the block, he got out and started posting pictures of my home, and that's the part that scared me the most. Why is he taking pictures of my home?" the woman asked.

The woman says that after nearly two weeks, she has not heard from Dearborn police as to who that man was.

"Never thought I would have a gun, especially with children. But I just had to learn about it. I took a week, and I learned about it, the safety, how to lock it up, how to explain it to my children," she said.

Dearborn police have patrolled her block at night since that scary encounter. However, until that man is caught, neighbors say it's still an unsettling time.

"Now I keep my eyes open," said neighbor Scott Denison. "I came home the other night, and then I saw a car parked with its lights off, but luckily it was the police."