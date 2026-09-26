Dearborn man, 19, charged with child sexually abusive activity following investigation

A 19-year-old man is facing nearly a dozen charges, including child sexually abusive activity and aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, after an investigation by child protection groups, according to the Michigan State Police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started the investigation into Mochtaba Ahmed Alabudi of Dearborn, Michigan, when officials learned he "may have distributed illicit content on the internet and enticed others to commit self-harm," the state agency said. It wasn't immediately known when the probe began.

Digital evidence was seized from Alabudi's home by law enforcement, who searched the residence, according to officials.

Online Court records show Alabudi is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned on Sept. 23 and is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Wednesday.

A judge set Alabudi's bond at $500,000 cash or surety, court records said.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.