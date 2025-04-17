Watch CBS News
Dearborn Heights city crews making repairs at two water main breaks

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
The City of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, is making repairs with two water main breaks in which residents might notice discolored water. 

A water main break was reported Wednesday on Coolidge Street between Terrel and Midway. A second water main break, also reported Wednesday, happened on Fenton Street, between Warren and Kennedy. 

Residents in the area of either water main break might notice discolored water, low water pressure or no water until repair is completed. City officials recommend avoid washing laundry, especially of white or light-colored clothing, until the water runs clear. 

After the Department of Public Works completes repairs, the city says residents should run a cold water faucet from the lowest level of the home to help flush out any debris or sediment from the lines. 

