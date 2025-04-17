Dearborn Heights city crews making repairs at two water main breaks

Child falls from apartment window; Novi public safety bond proposal; and more top stories

The City of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, is making repairs with two water main breaks in which residents might notice discolored water.

A water main break was reported Wednesday on Coolidge Street between Terrel and Midway. A second water main break, also reported Wednesday, happened on Fenton Street, between Warren and Kennedy.

Residents in the area of either water main break might notice discolored water, low water pressure or no water until repair is completed. City officials recommend avoid washing laundry, especially of white or light-colored clothing, until the water runs clear.

After the Department of Public Works completes repairs, the city says residents should run a cold water faucet from the lowest level of the home to help flush out any debris or sediment from the lines.