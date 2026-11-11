Dearborn Heights food event distributes 40,000 pounds of fresh produce

Dozens of cars lined up Wednesday morning at Eternal Light in Dearborn Heights for a large-scale food distribution event aimed at fighting food insecurity and getting fresh produce into the hands of those who need it most.

The effort brought together Carhartt, The Farmlink Project, Metro Food Rescue and Eternal Light Ministries to distribute roughly 40,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, including squash, broccoli and bananas.

The distribution is part of Carhartt's ongoing work to address food insecurity in communities. The company partnered with The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit that connects surplus farm produce with organizations serving families in need.

Farmlink Co-Founder Aidan Reilly said the organization works to redirect food that might otherwise go to waste.

"If we can set up a solution to redistribute that fresh food and get it to communities like Eternal Light Ministries here in Dearborn, then we can not only help farmers who are otherwise paying to waste that food, but help millions of families that need it," Reilly said.

Among those waiting was Lorena Gutierrez, who said rising costs have made it increasingly difficult for her family to keep up.

"We are struggling with the way the economy is right now, and me being a single mother and disabled, it's hard to make the money to get those high, expensive groceries," Gutierrez said.

Eternal Light Ministries President Hadi Bazzi said the organization distributes food several times a week, but fresh produce is often harder to secure than shelf-stable items.

"We're mostly getting cans and things like that. So having a lot of fresh produce is a big, big help for the families that we serve," Bazzi said.

Another recipient, Michele Reece, said the food comes at an important time as households continue to face higher grocery prices.

"Because of the price of food, and it's so close to Thanksgiving, it'll help out with that," Reece said.

Organizers say partnerships like this one help provide families with healthy food while also reducing food waste by ensuring surplus produce is used rather than discarded.

Bazzi said the need for food assistance remains high across Metro Detroit, and hopes events like Wednesday's distribution can help ease some of that burden for local families.