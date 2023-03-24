Dearborn Heights firefighters fast alongside Muslim community members to mark start of Ramadan

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the first day of fasting for Muslims worldwide came to an end Thursday, so did the second annual iftar dinner at the Dearborn Heights Fire Department.

Nearly a dozen firefighters decided to fast from all foods and drinks on the first day of Ramadan to embrace and stand in solidarity with their Muslim Community members.

Like many on the fire department have come to learn, Battalion Chief Phil Hall says fasting from sunrise until sunset is not a joke.

"This is the second year that I'm doing it. It's killing me like not having a glass of water. That's just something that I always have close to me, and that's probably been the hardest part," Hall said.

The idea of hosting the iftar first came from Dearborn Heights City Councilman Mo Baydoun, along with resident Moe Qasim, both of whom say the event first started as a joke.

"I was asked, 'Why are you doing this?' It was a joke. I told Phil Hall one day, 'You should fast and I'm going to buy the food.' And next second I know, there's 20 people fasting. Phil said I can get my firefighters to fast," Baydoun said.

From there on, Baydoun says breaking bread with the men and women who serve in his city has become a tradition.

"Our police chief is fasting. Our union president is fasting. There's about 10 other officers or firefighters that are fasting ... It speaks for itself," Baydoun says.

While it felt good to break his fast with the food on the table, Hall says he is more than happy to walk away with the lessons he learned from it.

"The community coming together and just having a space where we can all just sit regardless of any kind of race, religion, culture, and just have time to have a meal with each other. There's huge power in that," Hall says.

Baydoun says he is thankful for restaurants like Al-Ameer, Hashem Market, the Burger Truck and Custard Co. for donating the food for Thursday night's iftar.

Both Baydoun and Hall say they hope to continue their Ramadan tradition by breaking bread with each other next year.