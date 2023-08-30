Wayne County officials ask residents to fill out damage assessment survey

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County residents are being asked to fill out a damage assessment survey in connection to the storms that moved through Metro Detroit last week on Thursday.

Michigan State Police and the Wayne County Emergency Management are requesting that residents fill out this survey in response to the emergency and disaster declarations for the county after Thursday's storm caused widespread flooding and power outages.

Officials say they will use the survey to evaluate responses to any incidents, determine what damages occurred and to direct resources effectively.

The survey will take residents a few minutes to complete. To fill it out, visit here.

Last week's storms left thousands of residents without power, and seven tornadoes touched down across the state, leaving downed trees, flooding and other damage in southeast Michigan.