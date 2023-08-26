Detroit storm damage cleanup underway as 30 additional crews set to pick up tree debris

(CBS DETROIT) - Whether it's breaking down trees or picking up falling debris, the city of Detroit says it is determined to clean up all the storm damage over the next three weeks.

"Everybody knows what we just experienced," Mayor Mike Duggan said at a press conference, referring to Thursday night's storm.

Just feet behind Duggan was a fallen tree at the intersection of Eaton and Faust streets, a familiar sight found throughout the neighborhood.

To help residents recover from extensive storm-related tree damage, Duggan announced more than 30 additional GFL and Waste Management crews will be out on the streets seven days a week until they're cleaned up.

"I expect all of these dead trees and branches removed from the city in the next three weeks. We are not going to let this linger across the city. It's going to be a massive effort, but we are going to be out there every day," Duggan says.

For forestry department head Kim Jones, it's downed trees and scenes like the one on Eaton Street that are at the top of the priority list.

"We have dump trucks and log loaders and everything possible to make sure we can clean this up in a reasonable amount of time," Jones says.

Officials say the storms didn't leave much flooding in the 313, but if you ask DTE, they shared more than 1,000 reports came in for downed power lines and fallen trees after last night's storms.

And while Duggan says crews will be out clearing up everything they can, residents are also being asked to collect and carry their tree limbs to the curb.

"If you got branches and trees, hall them to the curb. You get them to the curb, we'll haul it away," Duggan says.

There is no restriction on the size or amount of the debris that can be taken to the curb for the next 2-3 weeks, and the city will not be issuing tickets for any storm debris left at the curb several days before normal bi-weekly pickup.

To report any dangerous storm-damaged trees, residents can call 313-244-4444 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.