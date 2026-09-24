Dearborn dental clinic office manager charged in Medicaid fraud scheme

A Dearborn dental clinic officer manager is accused of falsely billing Medicaid for dental crowns that were not provided to patients.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 41-year-old Lina Abraham of Dearborn with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and 14 counts of Medicaid fraud.

Abraham was an office manager at Dearborn Family Smiles, according to state prosecutors, who allege that she billed Medicaid multiple times for dental crowns that were never provided to patients while using her employer's former name, Artistic Dentistry.

Nessel's office says no other employees of the dental clinic are suspected of being involved in the alleged Medicaid fraud scheme.

"Medicaid provides access to health care for millions of Americans," Nessel said in a statement. "It is a vital resource for family health all across Michigan, and my office is specifically entrusted to defend the state and federal program from fraud. I'm grateful to our team of investigators and prosecutors for bringing this case, and for their efforts to protect our institutions."

Abraham was arraigned on Sept. 23 and is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 2.