Dearborn officials announce curfew for 2026 Homecoming Festival

The popular Dearborn Homecoming Festival is returning to Ford Field Park this weekend, with tens of thousands of people expected to visit and even see musical guest Chance the Rapper.

But a new rule set in place by police this year has become the talk of the town.

"On Aug. 7 through the 9th, after 4 p.m., anyone 17 years of age or younger must also be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian if they want to remain at the festival," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a video.

It's been a year filled with controversy throughout Metro Detroit involving teenagers in public places, from teen takeovers to disruptions at various festivals, and the Dearborn Police Department isn't taking any chances at the Homecoming festival this weekend. As Ford Field Park is being set up with fun rides, Dearborn residents are split over the new curfew rule.

"I trust our chief. He does a pretty good job. If he thinks it's a good idea, I think it's a good idea," said Ahmad Ankouni.

Joey from Dearborn said, "I think it's a good idea because when you look at the other festivals that happened, like in Dearborn Heights and all that, there were issues, and we don't want none of that."

"I understand why it's being enforced, I mean, 4 o'clock is really early, I understand a little later in the day, but 4 o'clock is really early time to do that," said Adrianna Lamanes.

Police also say a temporary curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in downtown Dearborn.

The festival will officially open at 9 a.m. Friday, but if you want to see those fireworks everyone is looking forward to, they will take place around 10 at night on Saturday.