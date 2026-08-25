Dearborn community moving forward one week after anti-Islam protest: "We're all different cultures here"

It's been one week since the anti-Islam protest led by Jake Lang came to Dearborn, Michigan.

In the days leading up to the protest, the cities of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights were on edge.

"My business is in Dearborn, and even though the general public is not our customer. Our doors are always open, and my assistant was very concerned about working that day. She was also concerned about taking her kids to school," said Jumana Judeh, co-founder of Arab American Women's Business Council.

Judeh says while those feelings still linger, everyone is moving forward together.

"We are a very close-knit community. Something happens to one of us, the neighborhood comes to their rescue," Judeh said. "I think if people just took a step back, and just because we look different, we pray differently, does not mean that we're bad people."

While some businesses chose to close or alter hours last week, others were unfazed by the attention.

"I think don't feed into people's ignorance. Don't entertain these people. Stay united. Love one another, and that's all we ask," said Sakniah Hachem, nurse practitioner and small business owner.

Hachem says Lang is not the first protester to try to cause division, and he won't be the last. She says they will not succeed in tearing the community down because the city and its people are resilient.

"Educate yourself, talk to somebody. Don't be scared to ask questions. We're a diverse community, and we welcome everybody. And everyone who's been here knows that," Hachem said.

"We're all different cultures here. So for me, not only is it family, but it's home," Hachem added. "My next-door neighbor, whether they're Jew or whether they're Catholic, whether whatever they may be, they're like my family, and there's nothing that they can do that can change that."

Mervin Montante, better known as DJ with love, harlōw, says one way people are showing their support through dance.

"The minute you walk into Dearborn, you just know the vibes. Everyone's pretty kind. The best food in the planet, to be honest, and honestly, one of the best communities," said Montante.

Montante says his Sunset Tour in Dearborn promotes love, unity and peace. The next show is set for Friday at Peace Park South.

"Everyone who knows Dearborn and has actually been here knows how well welcoming it is," Montante said.