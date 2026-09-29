Dearborn business concerned about Michigan Avenue-Telegraph Road construction: "It's very difficult"

One of Dearborn's busiest intersections — Michigan and Telegraph — has not been fun to drive through over the past few months because of construction, and unfortunately, CBS News Detroit learned that drivers will have to deal with that work on the roads longer than expected.

Homies Donuts, the new shop that sells a lot more than just donuts that would make Homer Simpson proud, says it is now trying to weather the construction storm as best it can.

"We're trying to adapt by having a parking lot by having a drive-thru, but it's difficult being right on the road and so close to the road," Perte said.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Diane Cross told CBS Detroit on Tuesday that the construction at the intersection was supposed to take place from April to August. But now the expectation is for it to keep going until at least the end of October.

"Our goal is always to get something open as safely and quickly as we possibly can," said Cross.

"Once we got out there and started working on the supports and the bridge, we realized they were in much worse shape than what we originally thought. Unfortunately, it looks like at some point there had been at least 1 high load hit, a vehicle too tall to go under that bridge."

Right by that busy intersection where the road narrows to one lane and construction workers continue working on the bridge, Homies says it's seeing fewer customers.

"It's very difficult, even getting to and from work, my commute is like an extra 10 minutes, and we've seen with the construction that people aren't willing to come as much," said Perte.

Drivers should also expect additional road closures over the weekend as crews continue work on the bridge.