Deadline approaches for eligible Michigan SNAP families to replace spoiled groceries

The deadline for SNAP recipients in Michigan to receive reimbursement for spoiled groceries due to the recent power outages is fast approaching.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says families who purchased food with assistance but were affected by outages may be eligible to receive some of their money back.

Those impacted must contact their local MDHHS office, apply within 10 days of the outage, detail what they lost, including the dollar amount, and provide proof of power loss to receive new funds.

MDHHS

The state says the amount to be replaced is based on the household's food loss, up to a maximum of one month's food assistance benefits. According to the MDHHS website, if the 10-day countdown ends on a holiday or weekend, applications submitted the following weekday are still eligible.

Due to recent power outages, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit has seen increased demand for food because of spoiled groceries.

On any given day, the organization sees upwards of 175 families, many being SNAP recipients.

"I've had people that have come in and said, 'Hey, I was just here a couple days ago, but I lost power, and I lost my food.' We'll help you," said Fred Cabras, director of social services for the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

CBS Detroit

For families visiting Capuchin on Thursday, they tell CBS News Detroit that any help they receive makes all the difference.

"I'm very excited that we get to get reimbursement. Those benefits help me put food on the table every morning for my son," said Detroit resident Janay Howell.

"It helps bring back the food that we lost. We did lose some stuff. That's one of the reasons why I'm here," Warren resident Mychelle Andrews stated.

Cabras says this state support will have a lasting impact.

"Food insecurity is such a challenge for folks in Detroit, so whatever additional support that they're able to get for all of that food that they lost is going to really help them," said Cabras. "It takes a village. Like, the soup kitchen and the state and other people to really help folks who are in need."

You can read MDHHS' food replacement policy