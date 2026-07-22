DEA executes multiple search warrants across Wayne County, Michigan

Multiple police raids led by the Drug Enforcement Administration took place across Wayne County on Wednesday morning.

The DEA confirms the search warrants are part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Surveillance video from a gas station near Michigan Avenue and Springwells Street in Detroit shows lights flashing and authorities swarming the outside of a building on the city's southwest side around 6 a.m. Police could be seen inside a business called Noble Access Security.

DEA spokesperson Brian McNeal tells CBS News Detroit that the agency, along with local partners including Sterling Heights police, executed four search warrants across Wayne County — three in Detroit and one in Wyandotte. It's unclear if any arrests were made.

The owner of Noble Access Security spoke to CBS News Detroit off-camera, claiming that his business is clean and that the establishment that shares the building was the focus of investigators.

The owner says he was told authorities had their eye on this business for weeks and that police raided a home nearby on Ogden Street.

CBS News Detroit spoke to people in that neighborhood. Resident Musid Ali says the commotion was outside his neighbor's home.

"I was inside my house, and I heard somebody talking on the microphone, so I noticed something was going wrong," Ali said.

"I went out, saw a lot of cops, a lot of cars. There were like two armed vehicles. They were here for a long time, and they took the family out. They took some stuff from the house, and then they left ... I'm surprised what happened. They good people."