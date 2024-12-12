Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in vandalism at University of Michigan regent's home

University of Michigan regent speaks on home being vandalized

(CBS DETROIT) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,000 reward for information after reports of vandalism at a University of Michigan regent's home on Monday.

Regent Jordan Acker shared photos on social media of a smashed front window of his Oakland County home and his wife's vehicle spray-painted with the words "Divest" and "Free Palestine."

"This is the third time that I — and now my family — have been the target of these Klan-like tactics," Acker said in the post. "We all need to call out this cowardly act attacking my family and my home for what it truly is — terrorism. And like we always do in this great nation when we're confronted with terrorism — I will not let fear win."

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward that would lead to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up or online at 1800speakup.org.

In May, Acker and fellow regent Sarah Hubbard said pro-Palestinian protestors came to their homes with demands. In June, Acker's Southfield law office at Goodman Acker was vandalized. Police were investigating that incident as a hate crime.