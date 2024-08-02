Crime Stoppers offering $22,500 reward for information in death of Detroit Dr. Devon Hoover

Paul Whelan released from Russian prison, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are still investigating the death of Dr. Devon Hoover more than a year after he was found shot to death inside his home on Detroit's west side.

Hoover was found dead on April 22, 2023, in the 100 block of Boston. His vehicle, which had been stolen, was found a short distance from his home. An autopsy report showed the prominent neurosurgeon was shot twice in the back of his head.

A person of interest was taken into custody on unrelated charges but has since been released. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $22,500 cash reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to 800-Speak Up or www.1800speakup.org.