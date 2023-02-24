Crews in Metro Detroit plan to work for days to clear downed trees from ice storm

(CBS DETROIT) - Tree service crews warn people to be wary of ice-covered trees and branches that could still fall.

The True Cut Tree Care team worked almost nonstop since Wednesday night's ice storm that claimed the life of a Michigan firefighter. A day after the storm, thousands were left without power, prompting the opening of some warming stations.

Shawn Minton with True Cut Tree Care says when he heard about the incoming weather, he instantly thought of all the untrimmed trees in the area.

"You know, leaning towards houses, then we're getting these westward winds. All we could think about is what day are we going to stop working?" Minton said.

The crew worked to clear a tree from the roof of a home in Northville, limb by icy limb.

Frank Bankowski, owner of True Cut Tree Care, says trees can be two to three times heavier than normal when weighed down with hundreds of pounds of ice.

"Trees can still fall. Stay out from underneath weighed-down trees, covered in ice."

Another big danger is downed electrical wires.

"It's a silent killer," said Bankowski. "The whole area, when the grounds saturated, can be live and potentially, electrocute you from many feet away from that actual wire."

Along with the physical danger, downed trees can hurt emotionally. Trees can feel irreplaceable, especially ones that are decades old.

"We just left a house and a big portion of a maple tree came down on the neighbor's house. And the guy who lost the portion of the tree was so upset because it was the only thing shading his porch," Minton said.

He said no matter how much you love your tree, if it's close to your home, it's within reach of damaging it.