Michigan firefighter killed from fallen power line amid ice storm

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

Paw Paw fire Lt. Ethan Quillen Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department

PAW PAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan firefighter has died after a fallen tree branch brought down a power line Wednesday evening.

At about 5:44 p.m. on Feb. 22, the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was called to 30th Street south of 42nd Avenue in Almena Township to a branch on power lines that were on fire. 

Authorities say firefighters found a power line was "arcing on some tree branches." As they worked to secure it, a tree branch fell, bringing down the power line and striking fire Lt. Ethan Quillen, electricuting him.

The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital were he died from his injuries. Quillen served with the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department since 2019. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

