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Southbound I-75 reopens after crash in Monroe County, MDOT says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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All southbound lanes on Interstate 75 were shut down for about 30 minutes on Wednesday morning near Exit 11 in Monroe County, Michigan, as a result of a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. 

The highway is closed at LaPlaisance Road, which is in Monroe Township, just south of the City of Monroe. That area of I-75 is in a construction zone, with northbound ramps at that interchange closed. The highway closure was reported at 7:39 a.m. and it reopened at 11 a.m. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

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