Southbound I-75 reopens after crash in Monroe County, MDOT says
All southbound lanes on Interstate 75 were shut down for about 30 minutes on Wednesday morning near Exit 11 in Monroe County, Michigan, as a result of a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
The highway is closed at LaPlaisance Road, which is in Monroe Township, just south of the City of Monroe. That area of I-75 is in a construction zone, with northbound ramps at that interchange closed. The highway closure was reported at 7:39 a.m. and it reopened at 11 a.m.
Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.