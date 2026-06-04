Crash on I-96 disrupts traffic during Thursday morning rush

A person who was outside a disabled vehicle was struck and injured Thursday on I-96 in Metro Detroit.

The crash was reported about 5:57 a.m. along westbound I-96 near M-39, near where the local and express lanes merge.

The Michigan State Police said a motorist stopped between the local and express lanes because of a flat tire. Someone was outside the disabled vehicle, and that person was struck by an oncoming vehicle and seriously injured. The person was taken by Detroit EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Only the far right local lane of the highway was open to traffic while police worked on the initial investigation; the other lanes remained closed at 7:45 a.m.

"Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect significant delays," state police said.

Michigan Department of Traffic reports are at the MI Drive site.