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Crash disrupts Detroit-bound traffic for hours at Ambassador Bridge

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Traffic into Detroit via the Ambassador Bridge was disrupted for hours Thursday night and early Friday due to a rollover crash. 

The crash happened about 11:23 p.m. at the entrance ramp to southbound I-75 after Vernor Highway, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. As a result, the international bridge from Windsor, Ontario, to southbound I-75 in Detroit was closed. The tipped-over truck was upright and began to clear the area about 6:30 a.m., and by 6:45 a.m. MDOT cleared the scene. 

In the meantime, international crossing traffic could instead use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel or the Gordie Howe International Bridge. 

The Ambassador Bridge carries more than 40,0000 vehicles a day. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

The Ambassador Bridge also has a live traffic camera feed on its site 

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