Crash disrupts Detroit-bound traffic for hours at Ambassador Bridge

Traffic into Detroit via the Ambassador Bridge was disrupted for hours Thursday night and early Friday due to a rollover crash.

The crash happened about 11:23 p.m. at the entrance ramp to southbound I-75 after Vernor Highway, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. As a result, the international bridge from Windsor, Ontario, to southbound I-75 in Detroit was closed. The tipped-over truck was upright and began to clear the area about 6:30 a.m., and by 6:45 a.m. MDOT cleared the scene.

In the meantime, international crossing traffic could instead use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel or the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Ambassador Bridge carries more than 40,0000 vehicles a day.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

The Ambassador Bridge also has a live traffic camera feed on its site