Cost, availability among biggest barriers to summer programming for Metro Detroit families

For many parents in Detroit and the metro area, summer break brings more than a change in routine; it also means the challenge of finding affordable, reliable programs to keep children safe, engaged, and learning while school is out.

From the rising cost of camps to limited enrollment, many families find themselves scrambling for options.

Metro Detroit mom Tavia Huffman says planning ahead has become essential.

"I try to budget ahead of time, put money aside, because I know that is a priority for me and my family," Huffman said.

Even with careful planning, she says there's no guarantee families will find an available spot.

"Sometimes these summer camps, they fill up so fast. So, you [have to] get in where you fit in," she said.

According to a report from the Afterschool Alliance, only about half of children whose parents want them to participate in a structured summer program are actually enrolled. Among families who are unable to enroll their children, 38% say cost is the biggest barrier. Transportation challenges and program hours that don't align with parents' work schedules are also common obstacles.

"Access is one of the largest barriers out there," said Jeff Miles, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way for Southeastern Michigan. "About four to one is the ratio of students that want to be in the seats available."

For many working parents, those barriers can mean piecing together childcare or leaving children at home because other options simply aren't available.

To help address that need, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, with support from Ballmer Group, offers DiscoverWorks, a free, full-day summer learning program operating at more than 400 sites across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The program combines academic learning with enrichment activities such as arts, recreation, STEM and other hands-on experiences.

"It's really a fun, engaging place for kids to go in the summer," Miles said.

United Way says programs like DiscoverWorks are designed to remove financial barriers while providing children with a safe place to learn, explore and build new skills during the summer months.

Some DiscoverWorks locations are still accepting applications for this summer. Families interested in learning more about eligibility and site availability can visit the program's website for additional information.