A Macomb, Michigan, man is safe but still in shock after he claims a piece of concrete came barreling through his windshield while driving this weekend.

A shattered windshield and remnants of broken glass scattered inside Carson's car he is left with after a frightening close call this weekend.

CBS Detroit

"Through the window, like, I immediately reacted to the left, and I almost felt like I could see something or hear something fly right by my head," he said.

On Sunday, just after 10 p.m., Carson says he was headed home driving westbound on Hall Road near Chateau Thierry Drive in Clinton Township when a loud commotion caught him off guard.

CBS Detroit

"I just see this explosion in the corner of my eye in the bottom right-hand corner of my windshield. I just heard the wind blowing and glass literally all over my car," said Carson.

He told CBS News Detroit that he pulled into a nearby gas station and discovered a concrete block in his back seat. He immediately filed a police report.

"My first initial reaction, I was like, 'Well, some kid probably threw it. There was nothing concrete above me," Carson stated.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. We learned that deputies are investigating two similar reports involving concrete blocks in this area, both occurring on Sunday evening within 10 minutes of each other.

CBS Detroit

It's an alarming situation that Carson says could have been much worse.

"Why? Like, why are we doing that? Like, why are we throwing things at cars? It's completely dangerous. Like, it missed my head by 6 inches," said Carson.

The sheriff's office says it has no suspects or witnesses.

Anyone with information related to these incidents, call the Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.