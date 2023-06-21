$20,000 reward offered for information regarding Dr. Devon Hoover's murder

(CBS DETROIT) - "It's frustrating, and it's, like, very stressful," said Jordan Medeiros, a longtime friend of Dr. Devon Hoover.

Dr. Hoover was found shot to death inside his Boston Edison home on April 21, according to Detroit police. So far, no one has been arrested in connection to Dr. Hoover's murder, but police say they believe he was killed by someone he knew.

Medeiros said he can't help but wonder if that person of interest is someone he knows too.

"We know the same people, so if it's somebody in our circle, we would like to know that. Just to go day to day knowing that somebody that we may know killed someone, you know, that's very frustrating," Medeiros said.

Medeiros is also part of a group that helped raise money to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest. The reward through Crime Stoppers is now $20,000.

"We hope that the reward fund gives the prosecutor's office the tip it needs to prosecute," Medeiros said.

Shortly after Dr. Hoover was discovered rolled up in a blanket in his attic, a person of interest was in custody briefly but then later released. Moving forward, friends and family are hoping the increased reward will lead to someone coming forward and giving police information they need to make an arrest.

"Hopefully, there is a tip, a witness, a text that somebody got that they can give to police that can lead to a prosecution," Medeiros said.