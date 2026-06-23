Cocaine, cash and weapons seized in Detroit-area drug investigation

About 420 grams of cocaine, cash and weapons were seized after law enforcement served search warrants at two locations in Detroit, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

As a result of the searches, detectives took Michael Campbell, 52, of Detroit, into custody, the sheriff's office said.

The search warrants were served at about 5:30 a.m. June 11 in the 5600 block of John E. Hunter Drive and the 3600 block of Vernor Avenue. The investigation was led by the Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team, which includes detectives from both the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Warren Police Department. Those officers were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, Michigan State Police Emergency Support and the Detroit Police Department.

The seizures added up to about 420 grams of cocaine, $2,291 in cash, a rifle, four pistols, various magazines and ammunition, and digital scales and packaging materials believed to be used in narcotics distribution, the sheriff's office said.

Campbell was arraigned in the 37th District Court in Warren on eight controlled substance charges and two weapons charges. The drug charges each are a 20-year felony; the weapons charges each are a two-year felony.

Bond was set at $400,000 cash or surety, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30. Campbell remains lodged at the Macomb County Jail.