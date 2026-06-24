Coast Guard air crews assist with two emergency calls on Lake Huron

A man was rescued early Tuesday from Lake Huron, hours after his sailboat ran aground near Calcite, Michigan.

This was the second emergency call in a week that the U.S. Coast Guard responded to on Lake Huron, according to agency reports.

Coast Guard crews received a mayday call via channel 16 at 9:36 p.m. Monday from a boater who said his 32-foot sailing vessel sustained damage to its keel. At the time, the boat was not taking on any water.

The Coast Guard Station Ignace launched its 45-foot response boat at 10:22 p.m. and arrived near the reported location about 11:46 p.m., the agency said. About the time the Coast Guard arrived, the 62-year-old man had sustained an injury.

But the sailboat had drifted into shallow water, and the rescue boat could not reach the vessel.

Given the circumstances, Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City was requested to send an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the scene. The helicopter crew sent a rescue swimmer into the water, who hoisted the man onto the helicopter about 2 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 62-year-old man early June 23, 2026, from Lake Huron after his sailboat ran aground and he became injured. U.S. Coast Guard



The helicopter flew the injured boater to the air station for emergency medical attention, and he was then taken to Munson Medical Center.

"Our aircrew did a fantastic job safely and efficiently hoisting the injured mariner despite challenging conditions on scene," said Lt. Patrick Grissler, Air Station Traverse City pilot. "Many thanks to the EMS crew for their coordination in bringing him to a higher level of care after we landed."

The agency also responded at about 12:45 a.m. Monday to Lake Huron near Harrisville, Michigan, after a report that a 33-year-old crew member aboard the freighter Walter J. McCarthy Jr. needed immediate medical attention.

The Coast Guard Station Detroit MH-65 helicopter responded to that call, with a rescue swimmer assisting in the hoist. The crew then flew the patient to Huron County Memorial Airport, where he was then taken to an area hospital.

"Thank you to the crew of the Walter J. McCarthy Jr. for their efforts in keeping their fellow mariner safe until we could transport the man to a higher level of care," said Lt. Rachel McGhee, Air Station Detroit pilot.