Coast Guard says it's taken 187 false distress calls on the Great Lakes in 2026

The U.S. Coast Guard says it's taken nearly 200 false distress calls on the Great Lakes, and is now warning of the potential consequences of such hoaxes.

Since January, the Coast Guard says command center watchstanders in the Great Lakes District have received 187 false distress calls, including three that are confirmed hoaxes.

The Coast Guard considers a hoax to include "knowingly and willfully communicating a false distress message to the Coast Guard, while a false distress alert can result from misunderstanding, accidental transmissions or outdated information."

"There's a lot of people that we have to get moving, and our teams are constantly on alert. That's why when we have a hoax case, it really hinders us because we have fatigue that sets in," said Gregory Grubbs, search and rescue coordinator for the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District.

According to the Coast Guard, initiating a hoax or causing the Coast Guard to attempt to save lives and property when there is no need is a federal felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine, as well as a civil penalty of up to $13,295

"Every false distress report creates a ripple effect across the entire emergency response community, draining valuable time and resources from the Coast Guard and agency partners, and potentially putting emergency responders at unnecessary risk," said Capt. Mark Kuperman, chief of staff for the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District.

The Coast Guard is asking people to avoid posting content on social media that fasely portrays an emergency.

"Social media content suggesting distress may not include critical details, such as an accurate location, the number of people involved, or immediate hazards," said Roger Rice, search and rescue program manager for the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District. "Misleading photos or videos may unnecessarily trigger emergency responses and divert critical resources."

The Coast Guard says boaters who are in distress can use VHF-FM channel 16 or call 911 in an emergency.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District patrols a 1,500-mile international border that spans Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.