Clinton Township police respond to false weapons threat on school bus

The Clinton Township Police Department responded to a false report of a potential weapon on a school bus Friday in Macomb County, police say.

A Wyandot Middle School student overheard another student on the bus claiming they had a firearm in their possession, Clinton Township police say.

According to police, the school bus was near Cherokee Elementary at the time of the incident, initially causing confusion about which school the student involved attended.

Clinton Township Police say officers made contact with the bus and the students, did not locate any weapons, and determined that there is no active or ongoing threat to Cherokee Elementary School on Rivergate Drive, Wyandot Middle School on Garfield Road or any surrounding Chippewa Valley Schools facilities.

Police encourage parents, students, and community members to report any suspicious statements or activity to law enforcement.

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program provides steps that anyone can use 24/7 to report potentially harmful or criminal activities involving students or the school campus.