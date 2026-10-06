Clarkston elementary students volunteer at blood drive inspired by classmate

Students at Independence Elementary School in Clarkston, Michigan, are spending their recesses and free time making bracelets, stickers and other items for a cause that is deeply personal to their school community.

The handmade items will support the upcoming "Save a Liv" blood drive on Oct. 19, an annual event inspired by fifth-grader Liv O'Connell. For Liv's classmates, the project is about helping a friend while making a difference for others who depend on blood donations.

"Me and her have been friends our whole lives, and it's really special to me," said Morgan Tiefenback.

Liv was born with Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare blood disorder that prevents her body from producing enough red blood cells. Since infancy, she has relied on blood transfusions every three weeks to survive. A typical transfusion day can mean spending hours at the hospital.

"If I get like 1.5 packet, it'll probably take like at least like eight hours," Liv said.

The 10-year-old receives care across Southeast Michigan. Inspired by the doctors and nurses who care for her, Liv hopes to work there one day herself.

"I really want to work with like other kids, and it would be really fun and also to see other kids maybe with my disease too and to help them with it," Liv said.

The blood drive has become much more than a community event. It serves as a reminder of how important blood donors are for patients like Liv.

"It feels really good because, like, if I didn't have a, like, people donate blood, I might not, like, I wouldn't be here maybe, so like it feels really good to have a blood drive to help kids like me," Liv said.

What began before Liv even attended Independence Elementary has grown into a schoolwide tradition. This year's event marks the eighth blood drive held in her honor. Her mother, Meg O'Connell, says students volunteer before school, after school and during recess to help prepare for the event.

"Every year, the students are involved. It was an academic service learning project. They volunteer to make stickers, today we're doing bracelets, they volunteer the day of the blood drive," O'Connell said.

She says watching students rally around Liv and others who depend on blood donations has been especially meaningful.

"It's amazing to see all of the kids realize that they can do something to help and to make a difference," she said.

For Morgan, helping with the blood drive is about supporting both her friend and others who need lifesaving blood.

"I've seen Liv's harder times and her better times. And it's good to help many other people, not, well, not just her, but many other people, but it's good to save lives," Morgan said.

As Liv completes her final year at Independence Elementary, school leaders and PTO members hope the "Save a Liv" blood drive will continue as a legacy project for years to come, helping raise awareness of the ongoing need for blood donors while teaching students that even small acts can make a lifesaving difference.