CJ Abrams homers twice, drives in three runs as Nationals beat Tigers

CJ Abrams hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and added a solo shot to give the Washington Nationals a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Nationals won for the seventh time in 10 games, while Detroit dropped to 2-5 in its last seven. The Tigers have scored exactly one run in all five losses, while scoring nine and 11 runs in the two wins.

Both teams are 74-84 with four games left in the season.

Jackson Kent (2-4) picked up the win in relief of Nationals opener Riley Cornelio. Kent pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run on six hits and two walks. Erik Tolman pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Tigers starter Drew Anderson (5-7) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Washington took a 1-0 lead in the second on a long homer to right-center field by Abrams. That gave him 100 RBIs to go along with his 30-homer/30-stolen-base season.

The Tigers tied the game in the sixth when Ben Malgeri scored on Kent's second wild pitch of the inning. Washington also missed two opportunities to turn double plays in the inning.

Abrams then hit a two-run homer in the seventh, his 33rd of the season, to end Anderson's night.

The teams finish their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon with Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (10-11, 4.06) facing a yet-to-be-announced Nationals starter.