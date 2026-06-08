2 hospitalized, 2 treated at scene after apartment fire in Detroit, officials say

Four people were injured, with two of them taken to area hospitals, in the aftermath of an apartment building fire on Monday in Detroit, the Detroit Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Cicotte Street, near Michigan Avenue.

There were 28 occupied units in the building.

The scene of a fire and rescue effort on June 8, 2026, in Detroit. CBS News Detroit

Sharita Hamilton, who has lived in the apartment building for about two years, said the hallway was full of smoke when she and her husband woke their two children to get out, among other neighbors who were also making their way to the door.

"It was pretty chaotic. It was scary," she said, talking to news media in the parking lot of the complex about their escape.

Detroit Fire Department Senior Chief Leo Spitzig said the first crews arrived 4 minutes, 20 seconds, after the call and immediately requested a second alarm to bring additional crews on scene. The fire itself was contained to one apartment on the second floor, but smoke poured into other areas, Spitzig said. Smoke damage could be seen on the exterior of the building after the fire was under control.

Spitzig said people were standing near the windows of some of the apartments when firefighters arrived.

One man had jumped from a third-floor window to get out, and he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital for treatment of leg injuries, fire officials said. A second man was also transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The other two injuries involved two men who were checked on scene by EMS, but not taken to a hospital, fire officials said.

In the meantime, the Detroit firefighters used ladders to reach people who could not get outside through the hallways.

The fact that there were no more injuries was "an okay end to a bad situation," the chief said.

The Detroit Department of Transportation sent buses to the site to allow residents a place to sit out of the sun. Other immediate assistance for the neighbors is being coordinated through the building owner, City of Detroit, American Red Cross and Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a fire department spokesperson said.

The fire investigation division is taking over the case.