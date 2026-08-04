Taylor, Rabhi square off in Ann Arbor Democratic mayoral primary

Two progressive Democrats are facing off in a competitive primary race for Ann Arbor's mayor.

Incumbent Christopher Taylor has held the position since 2014 and is seeking a fourth and final term as mayor. He faces Democratic Socialist challenger Yousef Rabhi, who has served as Washtenaw County Commissioner since 2023.

With no Republican candidate in the race, the winner of the closely watched primary will likely be elected mayor come the November general election.

The candidates

Taylor, 59, was first elected mayor in 2014 after serving on the Ann Arbor City Council since 2008. During his time in office, he has advanced numerous progressive policies, including those to fund affordable housing, promote renewable energy and implement community-based policing.

Taylor is endorsed by all ten of his fellow council members, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin, as well as various local business owners and labor unions.

Taylor most recently oversaw the unanimous approval of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan in March 2026. The plan, which has been in development since 2023, intends to improve affordability by increasing housing density through 2050.

Throughout his mayorship, Taylor has worked full-time as a lawyer in the Ann Arbor-based firm Hooper Hathaway. He graduated from the University of Michigan with two bachelor's degrees, a master's degree and a Juris Doctor.

Rabhi, 38, was first elected to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in 2010 before being elected to represent Ann Arbor in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2016. He returned to the Washtenaw County Commission in 2023.

Rabhi is endorsed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and local labor collectives.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Rabhi was elected as House Democratic Floor Leader in 2019 and sponsored legislation protecting solar energy systems, restoring worker protections and promoting criminal justice reform.

Rabhi graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science.

Both candidates are strongly opposed to President Trump's administration and support policies resisting ICE enforcement activities in Ann Arbor.

Key issues

The primary issues highlighted in Taylor's campaign include housing affordability, climate action and expanding city services. He aims to continue the progress he's made in reducing Ann Arbor's carbon emissions and permanent affordable housing funding.

Rabhi's platform focuses on addressing Ann Arbor's rapidly increasing cost of living through a larger focus on public services. He is critical of the city's approval of luxury apartment developments and instead aims to expand community-owned housing options and investments into publicly-owned affordable housing financed through revenue bonds.

Rabhi advocates for a municipally-owned power solution in lieu of DTE. However, Taylor's campaign asserts that shifting to public power is an unrealistic goal, as taking on DTE would cost the City hundreds of millions of dollars.

Rabhi's campaign says it will put community comment at the center of the city's decision-making process, criticizing the current city council's record of voting on issues unanimously.

Other issues Rabhi is prioritizing include amplifying tenant rights, expanding public transit and nature protection.