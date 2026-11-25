Eastern Michigan University announced on Wednesday that it has parted ways with head football coach Chris Creighton after 13 seasons.

Creighton was named head football coach in December 2013; he posted a 66-90 record in those 13 seasons and led the Eagles to six bowl appearances. In 2022, EMU defeated San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

It is unclear if Creighton is moving on to another university. Meanwhile, EMU says it began its national search for the next coach immediately.

"Chris has given 13 years of dedicated service to Eastern Michigan University, and we are grateful for the time, energy, and commitment he has invested in our football program," said Scott Wetherbee, EMU's vice president and athletic director. "His teams represented this University with pride, both in the community and in the classroom, and he helped lead our program through several significant milestones. We appreciate the relationships he built with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, and we wish Chris and his family the best."

Wetherbee added that the university believed "a change in leadership is necessary to move our program forward."

The Eagles finished the 2026 season with a 5-7 record.

The Eagles' final regular season game against Kent State on Tuesday came with controversy, as the Mid-American Conference determined that replay officials made the incorrect decision to overturn a Kent State touchdown and rule the play as an incomplete pass.

The decision resulted in Kent State losing to EMU, 17-12.

"The Mid-American Conference recognizes the significance of this error and regrets its impact on the outcome of the game," the conference said in a statement. "Our student-athletes, coaches, institutions and fans deserve the highest standards of officiating. The Conference remains committed to those standards and to maintaining the competitive integrity of our contests."