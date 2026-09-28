Child struck by vehicle while riding bike in Detroit, police say

A child was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bike on Monday in Detroit, according to police.

Police say the incident happened in the area of E. Outer Drive and Whittier Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers were dispatched at about 8:08 p.m. to the area for a report of a child being hit. Officers connected with the child and other people at the scene. The child was listed as stable, according to police.

Police did not release any additional information on the incident or the driver involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up, the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5545 or Detroit Rewards TV.