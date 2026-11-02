Chesterfield Township man accused of making threats against FBI Director Kash Patel

A Michigan man was accused of making threats to kill Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel along with another FBI agent, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan said.

Anthony Daniel Palazzolo, 42, of Macomb County's Chesterfield Township, was arrested on Friday after a criminal complaint was filed. He appeared in federal court that afternoon. A detention hearing was then scheduled for Monday.

The district attorney's office alleges that Palazzolo sent a message via Facebook on Oct. 8 saying that he had "put a hit out" on an officer whose name was not provided by authorities. In addition, the message said that Patel was a "dead mf too."

After the FBI interviewed the suspect in the case, the district attorney's office said he continued to harass a Detroit FBI agent on the phone. The conversation included threats to "use deadly force" against the FBI, the Secret Service and others.

The FBI is continuing its investigation.

Patel has been the director of the FBI since February 2025.