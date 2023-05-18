Celebrity chef Carla Hall visits Detroit school for "School Cafeteria Takeover" tour

(CBS DETROIT) - Celebrity chef Carla Hall, known for competing on Bravo's "Top Chef," visited Detroit's Central Durfee K-12 school on Thursday for the national "School Cafeteria Takeover" tour.

Hall partnered with the Jennie-O brand team to visit Detroit. The state of Michigan declared May as School Lunch Hero MonthDetroit was Hall's last stop in the national tour, which kicked off in October 2022 at Blue Grass Elementary School in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to a press release.

"The School Cafeteria Takeovers with Jennie-O has been an absolute pleasure, as I've been able to honor some of the most unsung heroes in our school system – the cafeteria staff," Hall said in a statement. "From Knoxville to Los Angeles, Houston and now Detroit, we want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for caring for our children and putting good food in their stomachs – which then allows them to have proper nutrition to play, study, compete in sports, and more."

Hall visited Panorama High School in Los Angeles in November 2022 and Mandarin Immersion Magnet School in Houston in February 2023. As part of the tour, Hall cooked Jennie-O turkey as part of a catered meal for the cafeteria staff.

In addition to the meal, Hall led a baking tutorial for her famous biscuits.

"We are elated that the renowned Chef Carla Hall, who combines her love of food and people, is coming here to the Central-Durfee K-12 Campus. Our staff and students can't wait for the lunchroom takeover!" principal LaToyia Webb said in the press release.

Jennie-O says it will give $25,000 worth of kitchen equipment to four additional schools during the spring and summer seasons. Schools can be nominated through June. 1

Click here to nominate a school.