Vote for CBS News Detroit's tree in Gardner White's 5th annual Twinkle Town to benefit VOA Michigan

Gardner White's annual Twinkle Town competition kicked off on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and CBS News Detroit is once again participating in the "Parade of Trees" for a good cause.

One of those trees was decorated by CBS News Detroit morning anchors Sandra Ali and Meredith Bruckner to benefit Volunteers of America Michigan.

Decorated by CBS News Detroit morning anchors Sandra Ali and Meredith Bruckner, the tree benefits Volunteers of America Michigan.

The public can vote on their favorite tree now through Dec. 8. Click here to vote.

The winning tree's charity of choice will receive a $10,000 donation.

See the behind-the-scenes footage of the tree decorating:

More than 20 Christmas trees were decorated by local organizations and public figures, lining Gardner White's Novi store at 27775 Novi Road.

"We're thrilled to bring Twinkle Town to our beautiful new Novi store and welcome the community for one of our favorite holiday traditions," said Rachel Stewart, CEO of Gardner White, in a statement. "What makes this celebration so special is the way it brings people together to share in the magic of the season while making a meaningful difference."