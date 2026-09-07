Carleton man dies after mowing equipment overturns in Monroe County

A Carleton, Michigan, man died as a result of his injuries in a crash after a riding lawn mower overturned in Ash Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating, said the crash was reported about 6:19 p.m. Sunday along West Labo Road, east of Woodslee Drive.

David W. Flood, 73, was operating the orange and black Scag Freedom Z 48-inch zero-turn lawn mower eastbound on the grass shoulder of Weast Labo Road, when he lost control of the mower along a steep incline. The mower overturned into a ditch, and Flood was trapped underneath the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The Ash Township Volunteer Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit and Chaplain Program assisted on site.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies ask those who have information that can assist in their review contact the traffic services division at 734-240-7725 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.