Vehicle crashes into home in Troy, fire department says

A driver and the occupants of a Troy, Michigan, home are safe after a vehicle crashed into the residence Thursday night, according to the city's fire department.

Officials, who have yet to disclose where or how the incident happened, said the people inside the home and the driver of the car were able to "safely exit on their own" after the collision.

Firefighters and a member of a towing service stare at a car that crashed into a home in Troy, Michigan, on Oct. 22, 2026. Troy Fire Department

Firefighters worked to make the area safe and shut off utilities to the residence to reduce potential hazards, according to the fire department.

Crews also worked alongside a towing service to remove the car from the scene.