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Canton woman hospitalized after being struck by a car while crossing roadway

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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A 42-year-old Canton woman was struck by a car on Thursday while crossing the roadway in Canton, the local Public Safety Department says.

The Canton Police Department responded to the area of Warren and Burgundy at about 7:14 p.m. after a 2013 red Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 33-year-old Ann Arbor resident, struck a pedestrian, according to city officials.

The vehicle was traveling west on Warren approaching Burgundy when it struck the victim, who was crossing the roadway, injuring her before she was transported to a local hospital for medical care, city officials say.

The crash is still under investigation; however, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, officials say.

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