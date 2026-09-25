Canton woman hospitalized after being struck by a car while crossing roadway

A 42-year-old Canton woman was struck by a car on Thursday while crossing the roadway in Canton, the local Public Safety Department says.

The Canton Police Department responded to the area of Warren and Burgundy at about 7:14 p.m. after a 2013 red Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 33-year-old Ann Arbor resident, struck a pedestrian, according to city officials.

The vehicle was traveling west on Warren approaching Burgundy when it struck the victim, who was crossing the roadway, injuring her before she was transported to a local hospital for medical care, city officials say.

The crash is still under investigation; however, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, officials say.