Canton man reunites with Trinity Health nurse who saved his life

A Canton man is getting a second chance at life thanks to the swift actions of a Trinity Health nurse.

Tymale Carroll's heart stopped while driving home from work in July, right outside Trinity Hospital in Livonia. Even though Jen Treece was just getting off her shift as a nurse there, her lifesaving work continued when she saw what was happening.

"Sometimes we say Jesus, take the wheel, and I think, you know, Jesus really took the wheel," Carroll said.

Carroll accidentally took the wrong route home from his job on July 21, putting him right across the street from Trinity Hospital in Livonia, and nurse Jen Treece, when he went into cardiac arrest.

"Something didn't feel right," Treece said. "I just pulled around into the lot, dropped my car off and ran over, and then once I jumped in the truck and was checking his pulse, and his eyes to see what we could do for him, his heart stopped beating. So, that's when we pulled him out and started doing CPR."

Treece kept Carroll's heart pumping until the ambulance arrived and brought him into the hospital for treatment.

A little more than a month later, Tymale went back to the hospital to thank the woman who saved his life.

"Words can't express, man. I'm just thankful to God that she was there for me to do the CPR, and I'm still here today for my children, my life, my mother," Carroll said.

"When I went home that day, I didn't know if he was going to live or not. It's a relief to see him up and moving around. It was just really incredible to know I played a role in helping someone live the rest of their life," Treece said.

Carroll and Treece say they hope this story inspires everyday people to learn CPR, because not everyone is lucky enough to go through a medical emergency near heroes who can rescue them.