Canoe trailer tips over on Mackinac Bridge, no injuries resulted, MSP says

A strong gust of wind pushed a canoe trailer onto its side on the Mackinac Bridge over the weekend, the Michigan State Police reported.

The accident happened about 11:12 p.m. Saturday, when a wind gust forced the trailer to tip over and lean against the bridge railing on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75. The trailer, which held eight canoes for transport, was pulled by a pickup truck.

A strong gust of wind pushed a canoe trailer onto its side on the Mackinac Bridge the night of Oct. 17. Michigan State Police

A trooper from the St. Ignace post responded to the scene and helped keep the driver and his dog safe and warm inside the patrol car while waiting for additional help to arrive. George's Towing from St. Ignace was able to pull the trailer back on the road and upright it, without losing any of the canoes.

To keep the trailer from tipping over again, the tow truck and MSP escorted the vehicle over the bridge to the north side.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority issues a high wind warning when winds are above 20 mph.